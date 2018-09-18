GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are investigating after two people were found dead in a burning apartment Tuesday morning.
Greer police said firefighters were called to Poplar Place Apartments just before 11:30 a.m.
When firefighters entered the unit to put out the fire, they found two bodies inside.
Police said the initial caller heard a loud boom and then saw smoke coming from a dryer vent.
The fire was contained to one, second-floor apartment.
A spokesman for the coroner's office said the victims were a male and female, both adults. They may have been dead for up to 24 hours before they were found.
The coroner said both bodies had signs of trauma and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.
On Wednesday, the man was identified as Marquez Dijon Nash, 20, of Taylors.
The woman was identified as 17-year-old Princess Icess Fuller, of Batesburg.
Nash's cause of death was ruled a homicide with multiple gunshot wounds, while Fuller's death was also ruled as a homicide with a gunshot wound to the head.
SLED's arson unit was also called out to investigate.
The Greer Police Department said they are working with Wellford PD on a death investigation that appears to be connected to the homicides.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a second deceased male was found in a vehicle in the yard of a residence on Broad Street.
He was a resident of the apartment where the two other decedents were found.
According to the coroner's office, preliminary evidence suggests his death was self-inflicted.
He was identified as 25-year-old Tevin Cortez Miller.
The Greer Police Department said Miller is considered a suspect in the double homicide.
Officers said Nash and Fuller did not live at the apartment and investigators are still working to determine their connection with Miller.
