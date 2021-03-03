Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say a man has barricaded himself inside a home and witnesses tell officers he fired a gun and threatened a neighbor.
According to police the situation began around 4:30 a.m. Officers tell FOX Carolina the situation is happening at a home off Sand Hill Road in West Asheville. Police say a crisis negotiation team is on scene but so far there has been no contact with the man.
Surrounding homes have been notified by police and residents are asked to shelter in place.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as we learn more information.
