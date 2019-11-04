EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Easley Police have apprehended a man who was seen carrying a machete, while walking through a Lowes parking lot, according to Chief Tollison.
Police say the man did become combative with officers and took off running when approached. He was taken into custody shortly after that.
Upon investigation, police learned he had struck several windows of businesses with the machete, shattering them. Officers are still on scene investigating the incident.
His identity has not been released yet.
