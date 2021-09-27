ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department say they arrested a man peeping on a woman while carrying a gun Sunday.
Ernesto Cazares Martinez was charged with secret peeping and carrying a concealed gun, according to the department.
Police said they were called to a home on Apple Blossom Lane after reports of a man peeping into a woman's window.
During the arrest, police said a Diamondback .380 pistol was found.
