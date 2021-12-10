ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a man found in the Swannanoa River in October, according to the Asheville Police Department (APD).
Police said the body found in the river belonged to Benjamin Lee Hoffman, 40, of Tennessee. Hoffman died of a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 18.
After investigating Hoffman's death, police told us they arrested Roy Tyler Forbes, 29, of Louisiana. Forbes fled to Louisiana, where he was arrested on unrelated charges by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana.
Officers said Forbes faces now charges of first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm from the APD.
