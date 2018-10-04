GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police said a man was arrested after a woman found a hidden camera that had been placed under a desk in a workplace.
Police said they were called to DSP Architects on High Street on September 16 and met with the complainant, who said a small black camera fell to the floor after bumped into a desk.
The woman told officers she saw that the camera had been secured under the desk with tape and appeared to have been pointed toward the chair of the desk.
Police said they viewed the contents of the camera’s SD card and saw that the camera was used to illegally record up women’s skirts.
According to an incident report, police identified four victims.
The suspect was identified as Joe Ellis Prothro, 65, of Firehorn Road, Greenwood.
Incident reports show Prothro was charged voyeurism, first offense.
