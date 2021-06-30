ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who left the area after a hit-and-run that injured multiple people has been arrested, according to the Anderson Police Department.
Tyler Saxon is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury, reckless driving, possession of a vehicle greater than $10,000, driving under suspension, having a receiving stolen goods (stolen license plate), habitual traffic offender and operating an uninsured vehicle, according to the department.
The incident happened at E. North Ave. and N. Main St. Tuesday, June 29 around 6:45 p.m.
Five people were injured, including a three-year-old with critical injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.