SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg police said a man was arrested on assault charges after he hit a woman in the face.
Police said officers responded to N. Church St. around 9:00 Saturday night in reference to an assault.
Officers said the victim told them Derek Meador of Spartanburg hit her in the face and broke her phone by stepping on it.
Police said Meador appeared to be intoxicated.
Officers said witnesses were able to confirm that Meador hit the victim and broke her phone.
Meador was arrested on assault and battery third degree. He was booked into Spartanburg County Detention Center.
