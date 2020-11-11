ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a man was arrested after beinf accused of attacking another person with a machete..
It happened on November 10 at around 9:45 a.m. at the Hot Spot on Asheland Avenue in the downtown area.
Police said they were called to a fight in progress involving three people and learned when they arrived that one of the people involved had attacked another with the machete.
Police said the three had been arguing before the incident turned violent.
"The victim was fortunate in that they suffered only minor injuries," police said in a news release.
Keyon Shagari Harris, 40, of Asheville was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property, and was being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond on Wednesday, police said.
MORE NEWS - Asheville Police: Man in critical condition after being shot "numerous times" in Granada Street shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.