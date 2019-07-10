GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said officers a man has been charged after two women were hit by a bullet during a shooting on July 2
Police said the shooting happened on Chipley Avenue around 1 a.m.
Several shots were fired by some individuals arguing in the street and a stray bullet went through the wall of a house.
Police said both women inside the house suffered minor leg injuries. They believe both victims were hit by the same bullet.
A neighbor of the victims said that a mother and daughter reside in the house.
The daughter has cerebral palsy, and her mother takes care of her, the neighbor said.
The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment, they are expected to be recover.
On Wednesday, police announced 35-year-old Joey Corvell Reid had been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
