GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said an Easley man was arrested after he reportedly brandished a handgun during a road rage incident Saturday evening.
Police said they were called about 5:30 p.m. about two vehicles, a GMC Envoy and a Ford Focus, following each other on Academy Street. The caller had informed officers that the driver of the Focus had pulled a gun during a road rage incident.
Police said an officer pulled over the vehicle near Church Street and the officer could see a firearm in plain sight in the vehicle.
The officer reportedly asked the driver 49-year-old Mark Anthony Flowers if he had concealed weapons permit and Flowers admitted he did not, per a Greenville Police Department incident report.
Flowers was taken into custody and charged with unlawful carry of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.