GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man has been charged for attempted murder after holding two victims at gunpoint during an armed robbery.
On April 3rd, officers responded to East Bearden Street, where two victims stated that they had been robbed by two male suspects.
Both victims claimed that the subjects took their wallets, with all the money they had.
When the suspects fled the scene, they fired a gun several times at the back of the victim's car, shooting out the back windshield.
One of the suspects was identified as Caleb Harris, who is now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.
