ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been charged for stealing a vehicle in Asheville, according to Asheville Police Department.
According to police, officers received a call at 3 a.m. to investigate a person checking door handles in an attempt to break into vehicles.
According to police, officers arrived at on Turtle Creek Drive and caught a suspect inside the vehicle. Police also recognized the vehicle as one that had previously been reported stolen a short time prior. Police say the suspect tried to run, but officers caught him.
Police say they arrested 25-year-old Steven Dellinger and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They say he was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center; his bond is currently $5,000.
Police say there have been 920 reported incidents of motor vehicle breaking and entering so far this year.
If anyone has information to share anonymously, contact TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app.
Information can also be shared by calling 828-252-1110.
