GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers have arrested a man in connection with a June 2021 murder, according to the Greenwood Police Department.
Quindaris Keondre Washington, 19, is charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the department.
The arrest comes after police were sent to 117 Klugh Street on June 12, 2021 because of a person being shot.
That’s where officers found Quinton Payne suffering form a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers and firefighters helped Payne, but he died because of his wounds.
A months-long investigation provided evidence detectives needed to arrest Washington, according to the department.
