SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police said a man was charged with domestic violence after the victim, a pregnant woman, told officers she had been struck and choked by the suspect, and that he had pointed a gun at her before leaving.
The incident happened at an apartment on Fernwood Glendale Road.
The victim told police, according to an incident report, that Nicholas Davis had pushed her against a wall and slapped her, which prompted her to punch him in return. That’s when the victim told officers that Davis grabbed her neck and attempted to choke her. She was able to get free and get to the kitchen, where she told police she grabbed a knife to protect herself with. Davis then reportedly left and the victim called 911. When the victim walked out on the balcony to get a license plate number for dispatchers, she told officers Davis got a gun from the vehicle and pointed it at her before she went back inside the home.
Online jail records show Davis was booked on Thursday on a charge of domestic violence second degree.
