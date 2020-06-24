GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department announced an arrest connected to the protests that took place at Tanner's Big Orange restaurant earlier this month.
According to arrest warrants, surveillance footage from the June 8 protest shows 28-year-old Markeese Rashi Brand throwing objects at a vehicle that entered and attempted to leave the parking lot of the restaurant.
The damage to the vehicle is estimated to exceed $2,000.
Brand has been charged with malicious damage.
Police continue their investigation involving a vehicle that entered the parking lot while the protest was ongoing. They are actively reviewing video from multiple sources.
Other individuals may face charges before the investigation concludes.
Anyone with information that would help police in their investigation is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.
