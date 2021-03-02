BURNSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Burnsville Police Department said Tuesday a man has been charged with murder a woman's death.
Police said they were called late Sunday night to an apartment on Green Mountain Drive after getting a call from a family member asking for officers to check on the person who lived there in response to a welfare check on a resident of the apartment that was requested by a family member.
"Officers had difficulty getting a response from anyone at the residence for several minutes although they could detect signs that someone was present inside the apartment," a police spokesman explained in a news release. "After several minutes a male subject exited the apartment alone. Officers checked the residence for the female occupant and found her deceased inside."
On Tuesday, police said Ricky Dale Murphy had been arrested in the case and charged with murder. He is being held in the county jail.
Police said they have requested assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation to assist with processing the crime scene and additional help from the Yancey County Sheriff's Department.
MORE NEWS - Sheriff: 3 people in custody following shooting that killed Spartanburg Co. man just before Christmas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.