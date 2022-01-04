MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department has charged a man with murder following an altercation over owed money Monday night.
We're told police responded to a disturbance on 153 Park Avenue near Cardinal Lane around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, one victim, Ethan Dakota Troutman, 20, was lying on Park Avenue with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He later passed on scene due to his injuries.
Witnesses told police Troutman exited a Hummer and went to the front of the home on 153 Park Avenue. His purpose was suspected to collect money that was owed to him by someone. He made contact with the individual who owed him money and an altercation started.
Police said during the altercation, a third person, Emillio Jesus Villarreal, 24, came out of the home with a gun. Villarreal fire one shot from the front porch, striking Troutman in the torso. Troutman then ran to get back in the Hummer to leave. It was only then he and his passengers realized he had been shot. At that time the other occupants in the Hummer removed Troutman and tried to render aid, but they were unsuccessful.
The driver of the Hummer was identified as Bobby Landon Thomas Jr. 20, and the front seat passenger was Bradley Franklin Metcalf, 19.
Emillio Jesus Villarreal was charged with murder, according to the department. Villarreal was taken to the McDowell County jail where he is being held under a secured bond.
The police department said investigators are still trying to find one unnamed individual for questioning that fled the scene after the shooting.
