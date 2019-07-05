SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a man has died after he suffered a serious injury to his head while attempting to shoot fireworks.
It happened on July 4 near Highland Avenue and Norris Street shortly before 8:20 p.m.
“Witnesses stated the victim was holding a large firework above his head when it exploded,” Major Art Littlejohn said in a news release. “The victim sustained serious burns to his right hand and forehead.”
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The coroner is working to notify the victim’s next of kin, who may reside out of state.
Police said shooting fireworks is not permitted within city limits.
Investigators ask anyone with information in the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.
