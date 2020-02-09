ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound Sunday evening.
Lt. Brandon Moore with APD says they got the call just before 8:40 p.m. about a man with a gunshot wound in a unit at the Hillcrest Apartments on Atkinson Street. Officers say they found the man and had him transported to Mission Hospital for treatment. However, the man died at the hospital.
As of now, police have not identified the victim nor have they named a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned for updates.
