ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man is dead after his car ran over him while he was working on it, according to the Asheville Police Department.
According to police, 65-year-old Victor Earl Jordan was working on his 1984 Ford pickup at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Haywood Street. Police said he tried to start his vehicle while standing outside of it. This is when it went into gear and drove forward, unfortunately running over him.
Police said witnesses at the scene lifted the vehicle off of him and onto its side.
Jordan was taken to Mission Hospital for his injuries.
