MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Marion police said a death investigation is underway after an industrial accident Wednesday.
Police said they were called to the Marion Machine Company on Machine Shop Road just after 12:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, EMS was attending to an unconscious man victim that was involved in the accident. EMTs were not able to revive the man, who police said died at the scene.
Police identified the deceased as Joshua McGee, 32, of Morganton.
Officers did not release further information about the accident.
MORE NEWS - Deputies nab 53 of 116 suspects charged in Operation Accountability drug round-up in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.