SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man faces multiple charges after police said he pulled a gun on two people during an argument over kerosene.
Police said the incident happened at an address on Massachusetts Boulevard. The victims told police Jason “J-Rock” Eison was upset that no one had purchased kerosene and pulled out a gun and threatened to kill a man. He is also accused of pushing a woman into a couch.
Officers went to the home and said a gun was discovered inside. A records search revealed that gun had been reported stolen from Cherokee County.
Eison was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession on a firearm by a violent felon.
