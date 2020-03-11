GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said a man faces a long list of charges after a chase Tuesday night, during which police said the suspect rammed into a marked patrol car.
It unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. after Greenwood police said an officer spotted a car in front of a “known drug house.”
When the officer attempted to speak to the driver, the officer reportedly saw drugs in the vehicle and when he attempted to detain the driver, the driver sped off.
“A brief vehicle pursuit followed, during which the suspect rammed into a marked police car,” GPD spokesman Johnathan Link said. “The suspect finally wrecked the vehicle and was taken into custody. One officer retrieved a backpack that was observed being thrown from the suspect's vehicle during the chase.”
Link said inside the bag, officers found a stolen gun, money, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and pills believed to be fentanyl.
The suspect, Sherman McKenzie Norman, 39, of Springwood Trail, Greenwood, was charged with the following:
Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana 1st Offense
Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth 2nd Offense
Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack 2nd Offense
Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine 2nd Offense
Trafficking Heroin 2nd Offense
Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Substance
Possession of MDMA/Ecstasy 2nd Offense
Possession of Stolen Pistol
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Unlawful Carry of a Pistol
Failure to Register Vehicle
Littering
Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature
Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime
Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle
Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Property Damage
