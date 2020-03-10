ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department said a man faces multiple charges after sexual assaults on two women.
Police said William Todd Murell, 54, is charged with forcible rape, two counts of kidnapping, first degree sex offense, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
This investigation is ongoing.
“We believe there are members of the community that could assist in the investigation,” APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse said in a news release. “We encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous."
"In addition, Hallingse concluded, "Assistance is available at the Buncombe County Family Justice Center (FJC). Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday 8-5 or you can call (828) 250-6900 to schedule an appointment to speak with someone.”
