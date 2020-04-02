SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police says a man is accused of firing a gun into a home this week.
SPD responded to a home on Monday, March 30 around 6 a.m. for a shooting call on Lincoln Drive. When officers arrived, a witness told them they heard a full clip of rounds go off, but did not see the shooting itself. Officers did find 9 mm shell casings in the area.
Police were able to talk to a woman with a wound on the left side of her face, and an officer collected the story from her. Based on information gathered at the scene, SPD was able to arrest 29-year-old Johnathan Sherrode Whitener and book him into jail on April 2.
Whitener is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and another unspecified charge.
Whitener's mugshot was not online as of writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.