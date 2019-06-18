SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a man was charged with attempted murder and other offenses after he was accused of firing shots at officers.
It happened Monday when police said officers were investigating a call about shots fired near Ridgedale Drive and Ammons Road.
They arrived to hear shots being fired closely and more shots were reportedly fired at them when they got out of their cars.
A total of three different clusters of rounds were fired at the officers, police said.
Eventually, officers identified Jason Goforth as the shooter.
They found a .22 caliber rifle in Goforth’s possession and spent ammunition was found on the ground nearby.
Goforth was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery high and aggravated, possession of ammunition by a violent felon, and breach of peace.
The officers were not hurt.
Goforth appeared in bond court on Tuesday and was granted a $39,000 bond, the magistrate's office said.
