ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police have launched an investigation after finding a man dead Friday evening.

According to the department's Twitter page, police were on scene around 6:30 p.m. on Meadow Road. The department says they were under the bridge near Habitat for Humanity.

As of writing, APD says there were no obvious signs of trauma.

