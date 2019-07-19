ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police have launched an investigation after finding a man dead Friday evening.
According to the department's Twitter page, police were on scene around 6:30 p.m. on Meadow Road. The department says they were under the bridge near Habitat for Humanity.
APD on scene under the bridge on Meadow Rd near Habitat for Humanity responded to report of possibly death. Confirmed a deceased male. No obvious signs of trauma.— Asheville Police (@AshevillePolice) July 19, 2019
As of writing, APD says there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
