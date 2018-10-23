Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department responded to a call Monday for a man who was attacked while he was outside hanging clothes.
The victim told police that on Sunday, he was outside hanging laundry, when a man came up to him from the side, and hit him, knocking him to the ground.
Police say while on the ground, the victim stated the suspect put a gun in his mouth while demanding money.
Police say the victim's story was corroborated by a witness, who at the time was washing dishes and saw the suspect hit the victim and put a gun in his mouth.
The victim told police the suspect said he would return to collect his money and that if he didn't have it, that he would be killed.
At this time officers haven't been able to identify the suspect.
