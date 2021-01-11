SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for a man who went missing after crashing his car.
According to police, 25-year-old Tevin Thompson was last seen by his cousin around 10 p.m. on Jan. 8. Thompson's sister, Annie Thompson, told police that she talked to her brother on the phone that night. He told her that he had been out drinking and wrecked his orange Ford Focus. He went to his apartment and left shortly after.
Annie described her brother to police as 5'11" and a skinny build with black hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair. She said Thompson does not have any visible tattoos but he does have a chest piece with musical notes around it. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark jeans and black and gray steel toe style Skecher shoes covered with mud.
