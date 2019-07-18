GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man is being charged for groping a woman during a health consultation at a business along Woodruff Road, Greenville Police say.
Officers were dispatched to the business along Woodruff Road on July 17th in response to a male customer, later identified as 32-year-old Perry James Grant.
The victim told police she was in a private consultation room giving the customer a health consultation when he began asking her if she knew any women who wanted to be strippers in his club.
She said she left the room and returned, telling him that the discussion was inappropriate.
She continued the health consultation when he suddenly grabbed her breast and ran his hand down the front of her stomach towards her genital area over the top of her clothing, reports say.
The victim then ran out of the room and contacted her coworker and police.
She stated Grant left the business before police arrived.
Grant is now being charged with Assault & Battery 2nd degree.
