ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson police said a 70-year-old man was struck by a car while walking the track outside the AnMed Health campus on SC 81 Thursday morning.
It happened around 9:42 a.m.
Police said a vehicle was turning into the parking lot and hit the man.
The man was flown by helicopter to another hospital. The man was responsive and talking before the helicopter took off.
The driver of the vehicle is not facing charges at this time.
MORE NEWS - South Carolina unemployment claims continue to rise; agency says almost 181,000 claims in past 3 weeks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.