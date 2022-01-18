GENERIC- Car crash

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit by a car and sent to the hospital over the weekend, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to run across the road and into a travel lane was hit by a pickup truck Friday night and sent to Mission Hospital for treatment. As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, the pedestrian was stable.

APD’s Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and will continue their investigation. No citations were issued to the driver, police said.

