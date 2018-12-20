GREENVILLE, SC – Greenville police said they arrested a man in a festive holiday suit early Sunday morning after he made his way onto an officer’s naughty list.
Police said Jules Carl Forest found himself under arrest.
“Ofc. Powell was patrolling downtown Greenville early Sunday morning when he saw a combative man – later identified as Forest – all decked out in a quite festive Christmas suit leaving an alcohol-serving establishment. Despite his cheerful attire, with colorful trees and other holiday decorations, Forest was seen screaming profanity, kicking, and punching a brick wall,” Greenville police stated on Facebook.
“As Ofc. Powell approached the situation, Forest was observed going after another individual, unsuccessfully trying to punch him in the face,”
Police said Forest ignored Powell’s verbal commands and then was placed in handcuffs and taken to jail.
Forest was charged with disorderly conduct.
