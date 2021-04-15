ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department said a man was in critical condition Thursday after suffering life-threatening injuries in a shooting along Southern Street.
Asheville PD said in a tweet at 10:29 a.m. that one person has been taken to Mission Hospital.
Police later issued a news release stating the victim was found outside an apartment.
Police later released a statement saying the man shot has passed away.
Detectives have asked for help tracking down the suspects in the case and ask anyone with information to text TIP2APD to 847411 or call (828) 252-1110.
