CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Clemson Police Department said a man is now in custody after firing shots into the sky while intoxicated.
According to the incident report, at approximately 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, an officer on foot patrol of downtown Clemson responded to Backstreets after hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, a witness said the suspect, driving a white sedan, pointed a rifle out his vehicle towards the sky and fired several times.
The officer said he spotted the suspect and was able to get him to stop and place him in custody. The AR style rifle was then retrieved from the car.
Clemson PD said the suspect as 25-year-old Junior Estuardo Ortiz now has warrants for Use of Firearm while Under The Influence of Alcohol.
