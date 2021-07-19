ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Anderson police say that a man was injured after he claims he was shot by the driver of a passing car along Southwood St. near W. Franklin St.
According to a police report, the victim claims that he was stopped at a stop sign at an intersection when he heard a gun shots that suddenly struck the victim's vehicle. The victim says that the car that fired the shots sped away.
Police say that the victim claims that he attempted to drive to the hospital, but his tire went flat. The victim then says he ran the rest of the way to the hospital, where he was located by officers.
APD says that the man was found to have entry wounds on his right hand.
Officers confirmed that shell casings were located at the intersection where the victim claims the incident occurred.
As of this writing, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to police.
