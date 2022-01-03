ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man who has been dodging arrest on multiple open warrants stemming from a hit-and-run since May of 2021 has been captured, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said the crash happened on Merrimon Avenue and Marcellus Street. At the time, officers were unable to locate and arrest the man after he fled on foot.
We're told the man, Jaylee Marqueese Boston, 28, was caught in Henderson County and brought back to Buncombe County. Boston was served with the following outstanding warrants for his arrest:
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Felony possess schedule II
- Simple possess schedule II
- Hit & run
- Driving while license revoked
Boston was released on a $50,000 secure bond, according to police.
