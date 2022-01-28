FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a man they say is passing counterfeit bills around the city, according to the Forest City Police Department.
The man is driving a black Lexus SUV with a temporary tag, according to the department.
If you recognize anything about the man in the picture above or anything about the SIV, you’re asked to call the department at 828-245-5555 or Central Communications at 828-286-2911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.