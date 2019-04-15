Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department say they were called to a GNC after an armed robbery took place on Sunday.
According to police, a male and female suspect entered the store on Verdae Boulevard around 2:10 p.m. and attempted to return merchandise that employees of the store said they recognized as previously stolen items.
Police say employees refused to return the merchandise and took it from the suspects and placed it behind the counter.
It was at this time that police say the employee informed the suspects they would be calling police and that the female suspect allegedly went behind the counter to retrieve the merchandise.
Employees told police as they attempted to stop the woman, the male suspect produced a gun pointing it at employees.
The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and police say no one was injured in the incident.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers (23-CRIME).
