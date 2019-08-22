LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lyman police said a Wellford man is facing multiple charges after a violent armed robbery at the Bi-Lo in Lyman Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to the grocery store on Greenville Highway around 9:18 p.m.
The suspect was walking out the door when officers arrived and was taken into custody.
Police identified the suspect as Reid Kennedy II of Hillcove Point.
Police said their investigation revealed Kennedy punched a man in the chest in the parking lot before going inside Bi-Lo.
Inside the store, police said Kennedy told a cashier he had a gun and demanded $200.
Before leaving the store, Kennedy is also accused of punching another customer in the beck.
Police said Kennedy also attempted to head-butt an officer after he was placed in handcuffs.
Kennedy was charged with armed robbery, three counts of assault and battery third degree, and driving under suspension.
FOX Carolina received several tips about a large law enforcement presence at the Bi-Lo in Lyman, located on Greenville Highway. We were on the scene just before 11 p.m. and confirmed officers with Lyman PD and deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were on scene.
Our photographer also noticed a van with noticeable bumper damage being towed away from the scene.
We are working on getting details from officials. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
