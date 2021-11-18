GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank Thursday, according to the Greer Police Department.
The robbery happened at the CPM Federal Credit Union at 1445 Hwy. 101 South around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the department.
Police said a man passed a note to the teller saying he was robbing the bank. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and left the bank.
The man then got in a dark colored sedan (possibly red/maroon) that was parked in a hotel parking lot next door, according to police. The man then left the parking lot heading towards Interstate 85.
The man was said to be wearing black pants, black hoodie, black hat, a blue medical mask and light-colored shoes.
If you recognize anything about the man or know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the department at 864-848-2151.
