Inman police said a man was arrested on an arson charge after he admitted to setting a house on fire.
It happened on September 3 at a home on Culbreth Street.
The fire was fully engulfed when police and firefighters arrived.
They found a man walking beside the house bleeding from the nose and covered in liquid. That man identified himself as Nathan Smith.
Smith told police he poured gas all over the house and then himself and intended to burn it down with him inside. He reportedly told officers he was angry at the mother of his child and did not want to deal with her anymore.
Smith told police he lied down on the bed and lit himself and the house on fire.
The incident report states he “then realized the fire was hot and tried to put himself out” but could not fully put out the fire. He ran out back to save his dog when the fire in the house continued to spread. He took the dog off the leash and said the animal ran off. He then decided to walk to the front of the house when he heard emergency responders arriving.
Police said Smith was injured in the fire and taken to the hospital. He was later airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.
Police said they contacted Smith’s girlfriend, who told them she had left the house about ten minutes before he set the fire.
Smith was arrested and charged with arson third degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.