COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Columbus are searching for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times Monday night.
The shooting happened at a home on Blanton Street just before 8:30 p.m.
The 34-year-old victim was hit multiple times and was rushed to the hospital, where police said doctors learned the victim was shot at least four times. He suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, chest, and once in each leg. The damage included a shattered femur and shattered jaw bone, as well as a severe injury to his tongue.
The victim remained under sedation on Tuesday and was not able to communicate with officers.
The victim’s girlfriend was also at home when the shots were fired but police said she was not hurt.
Officers said the only suspect information they have is a neighbor saw a white car leaving the driveway and heading south on Blanton Street.
