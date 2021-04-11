GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenwood Police Department say one person was shot after a confrontation on Sunday morning.
According to Greenwood PD PIO Johnathan Link, at approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for a gunshot victim at the Burger King on Bypass 72.
Link says a couple of people initially had a disagreement at the Red Carpet Inn across the street from the Burger King. The group ended up ended up having a confrontation in the Burger King parking plot and a male victim was struck three or four times. The suspect left the scene.
The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Tyriece Brushawn Grant of Cross Hill, according to Greenwood police.
Police says that Grant is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Officers says the victim is currently in the hospital. We do not know the state of his injuries at this time.
Greenwood PD detectives are currently on scene working the incident.
Anyone with information on Grant's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
