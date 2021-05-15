SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spartanburg say a man was hospitalized with a gunshot injury on Friday.
According to police, the victim claims that he was standing in his driveway along Appian Dr. when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot.
The victim sustained one gunshot wound to his upper thigh, but police say that the injuries are non-life threatening.
Information on a suspect has not yet been released as of this writing.
