Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg police officers said they responded to a reported shooting Monday night at a residence on Norris Street within city limits.
The call came in around 9:46 p.m. Police say they spoke with a victim and other occupants who said they were watching 'Dancing with the Stars' when they heard three gunshots.
The victim said that when he ran to the bedroom to avoid the shots, he noticed his leg was tingling.
It turns out that the victim had been shot in the outer part of his right leg. He immediately called police.
Police noticed the screen door and main door of the residence were hit by bullets- the screen being completely shattered, while the main door had two bullet holes.
There was also a bullet hole in the bathroom, police said. All parties involved said they did not see anything at the time of the shooting.
Investigators gathered evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments.
