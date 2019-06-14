Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday night, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department were called to Spartanburg Regional Hospital after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim told them he was playing basketball with some friends near 111 Hanover Place around 8:50 p.m. when they heard three gun shots fired.
The victim told police he was running down court, but as soon as he put pressure on his right leg, he fell to the ground in pain.
Police say two of the victim's friends saw him laying on the ground but believed the victim was kidding around. Police say when they realized he wasn't joking they picked him up and rushed him to Spartanburg Regional.
X-rays revealed the victim was suffering from a broken femur and the bullet fragment still inside his thigh. Staff at the hospital indicated to police that the victim would require surgery.
The victim told police he didn't know anyone who would want to hurt him or any of the people that were playing basketball at the time of the shooting. The victim said the group playing together meet on a regular basis.
Neither the victim or his friends who brought him to the hospital could say if the shots were fired by a pedestrian or a car driving by.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
