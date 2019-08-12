High Point City, NC, (FOX Carolina) - A baby boy is safe, and a man accused of kidnapping him has been taken into custody, police in North Carolina announced Monday evening.
Police were initially called to a business in High Point around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a man reportedly stealing a car with one-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine sleeping in the back seat.
Legend's mother told police she had left the car running while she went inside the business to make a purchase.
Am Amber Alert was issued for Legend, but was called off just after 10 a.m. Monday, after police tweeted that Legend and the vehicle his abductor fled in, a gold Acura TL, were found in Davidson County.
New Information: Vehicle and child have been located in Davidson County by the Sherriffs Office. High Point Investigators are enroute to location. Child is in law enforcement custody reported to be safe. #HPPD— HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) August 12, 2019
Police said the boy was in law enforcement custody and was safe.
Monday afternoon, police identified Michael R Enochs, 54, as the suspected car theft and kidnapping suspect.
Enochs was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a dark colored hat with white mesh in the back. He is around 6' tall, 165 pounds, and has dark brown hair.
Police took Enoch into custody later Monday evening. He was to be interviewed before police say they'l charge him with felony kidnapping and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
