EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley Police Department said that a man was struck by a train Saturday morning.
According to officers, they arrived at an area behind 1805 East Main Street in response to a man that had been hit by a train around 8:30 a.m.
Police say the man was quickly transported to GHS for treatment. His condition remains unknown at this time.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Burglary suspect leads police on chase, complains of chest pains after crashing in Greenville
Coroner: Man shot, killed in Gaffney; person of interest in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.